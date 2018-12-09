Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 61.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 247,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other news, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,798 shares in the company, valued at $80,337,208.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $845,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,590,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/discover-financial-services-dfs-shares-bought-by-fifth-third-bancorp.html.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.