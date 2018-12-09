Dividend And Income Fund Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (DNI)

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Dividend And Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years.

DNI stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Dividend And Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

