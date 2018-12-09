Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 260,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,597. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,430,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7,948.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

