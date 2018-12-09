Dollarama (DOL) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.33 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.21.

TSE:DOL opened at C$32.80 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$31.35 and a 1-year high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$868.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 1.92999984701221 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, insider Michael Ross acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,772.00. Also, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$783,800.00.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

