Domtar Corp (UFS) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,108,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Domtar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,954,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,342,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domtar from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Domtar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Domtar from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

UFS opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.92%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

