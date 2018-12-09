Donationcoin Trading 32.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DON)

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. Donationcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donationcoin has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One Donationcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00718316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00023958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Donationcoin Coin Profile

Donationcoin (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin. Donationcoin’s official website is donationcoin.org. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Donationcoin Coin Trading

Donationcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donationcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

