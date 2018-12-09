DXC Technology Co (DXC) Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 203.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,809,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1,424.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,638 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in DXC Technology by 548.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,779,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 469.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $75,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on DXC Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $469,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $389,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $8,466,541. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/dxc-technology-co-dxc-holdings-lifted-by-eaton-vance-management.html.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.