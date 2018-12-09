Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,727 Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 181.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $144,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,960 shares in the company, valued at $15,285,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,886 shares of company stock worth $9,996,618 over the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-acquires-shares-of-11727-proofpoint-inc-pfpt.html.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.