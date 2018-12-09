Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.32 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 178.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,066,000 after buying an additional 1,210,436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,742,000 after buying an additional 208,640 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,245,000 after buying an additional 891,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,895,000 after buying an additional 344,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,805,000 after buying an additional 348,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,064.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Blair acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,199.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $399,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

