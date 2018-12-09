Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

