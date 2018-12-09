E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Henry Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,478,750.00.

Henry Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E-L Financial alerts:

On Friday, October 19th, Henry Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 9,900 shares of E-L Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$239,085.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Henry Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 11,800 shares of E-L Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,684.00.

TSE:ELF opened at C$775.20 on Friday. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a 52 week low of C$765.03 and a 52 week high of C$834.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “E-L Financial Corp Ltd (ELF) Director Acquires C$1,478,750.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/e-l-financial-corp-ltd-elf-director-acquires-c1478750-00-in-stock.html.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.