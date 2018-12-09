EACO (EACO) vs. Cool (AWSM) Financial Survey

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) and Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get EACO alerts:

2.1% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 3.58% 17.87% 9.54% Cool -37.66% -158.88% -42.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EACO and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

EACO has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cool has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EACO and Cool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $193.28 million 0.32 $6.94 million N/A N/A Cool $23.39 million 0.58 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Summary

EACO beats Cool on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. It also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives in its 48 sales offices and 7 distribution centers; and through its Website. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.