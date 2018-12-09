Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 1,220,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $5,575,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 93,354 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $435,963.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,116,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 57,096.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

