Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Position Boosted by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastside Distilling were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $425,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at $135,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 360.7% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 211,586 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 118.8% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 465,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 252,775 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastside Distilling news, Chairman Grover T. Wickersham sold 50,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Shum sold 11,604 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $87,262.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,604 shares of company stock worth $724,762. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EAST stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 9.78. Eastside Distilling Inc has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 138.88% and a negative return on equity of 109.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

