Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in Harris Co. (HRS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Harris were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRS. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Harris by 2,067.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $627,407.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $4,283,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRS opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.27. Harris Co. has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.89.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

