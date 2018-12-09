Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 37,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $31.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,330 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

