Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,823 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 57.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 136,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 303,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $267.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $213,595.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total transaction of $760,921.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $262.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/eaton-vance-management-sells-2823-shares-of-essex-property-trust-inc-ess.html.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.