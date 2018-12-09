eBitcoinCash Reaches One Day Volume of $906.00 (EBCH)

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. eBitcoinCash has a market capitalization of $547,661.00 and approximately $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBitcoinCash has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One eBitcoinCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.02659483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00133809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00181229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.49 or 0.09809423 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoinCash’s official website is CoinPulse.io.

Buying and Selling eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

