Edgeless (EDG) 1-Day Volume Hits $43,560.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $6.23 million and $43,560.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.02680835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00133067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00179197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.09555614 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,818,696 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui, ABCC, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

