EDRCoin Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $643,596.00 and $10,739.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00006190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000140 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000062 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,632,703 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,147 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.