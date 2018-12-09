Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells $592,306.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $592,306.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Huimin Wang sold 33,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $5,084,534.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $580,602.00.

Shares of EW stock opened at $157.21 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $110.68 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $190.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

