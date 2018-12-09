Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of EW opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $2,035,613.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $4,738,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,949,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,156 shares of company stock worth $27,603,513 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

