Eidoo Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00019284 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Eidoo has a total market cap of $20.48 million and approximately $220,512.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.02703335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00133697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00178099 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.03 or 0.09644535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.