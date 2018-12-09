Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) Major Shareholder Purchases $42,579,412.16 in Stock

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) major shareholder Bridgebio Pharma Llc bought 2,853,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $42,579,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

