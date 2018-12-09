Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,182,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,200,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,448,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. 1,087,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,614. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

