Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Reeg bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,844.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,938.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,700 shares of company stock worth $470,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,819,000 after buying an additional 3,001,643 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,569,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 513,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,419,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,415,000 after acquiring an additional 475,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 386,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 349,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

