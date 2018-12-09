Electra (ECA) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $79,491.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bulwark (BWK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007911 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003252 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,244,057,167 coins and its circulating supply is 28,376,900,614 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

