Electro-Sensors (ELSE) vs. Roper Technologies (ROP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electro-Sensors and Roper Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro-Sensors 0 0 0 0 N/A Roper Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67

Roper Technologies has a consensus target price of $317.64, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Roper Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than Electro-Sensors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electro-Sensors and Roper Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors $7.84 million 1.56 $290,000.00 N/A N/A Roper Technologies $4.61 billion 6.39 $971.77 million $9.42 30.24

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors.

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Electro-Sensors does not pay a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Electro-Sensors and Roper Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors -0.72% -0.43% -0.41% Roper Technologies 22.44% 16.30% 7.98%

Risk & Volatility

Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Electro-Sensors on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors. Its temperature application products consist of bearing, gear box, and motor temperature monitoring. The company also offers production monitoring devices that include a belt alignment and slide gate position monitor; vibration monitoring products; and tilt switches. In addition, it provides hazard monitoring systems, which integrate its sensors for monitoring temperature, belt misalignment, and shaft speed; and wireless hazard technology monitoring systems under the HazardPRO product name. It serves customers in various industries, such as grain, feed, milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation, and other processing industries. The company sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Electro-Sensors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Estate Of Nancy Peterson.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products. It also offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. In addition, the company offers water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems, fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, flow measurement and metering equipment, industrial valves and controls, and industrial leak testing products. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, valves, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, food, energy, water, education, and construction industries, as well as law and professional services firms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

