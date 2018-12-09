Electrolux (ELUXY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Electrolux from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Electrolux has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Electrolux will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products.

