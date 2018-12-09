Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0065 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Kucoin and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $55.39 million and $196,038.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 8,497,371,932 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptohub and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.