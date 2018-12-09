Electronic Tele-Communications (ETCIA) versus Ciena (CIEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electronic Tele-Communications and Ciena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Tele-Communications $960,000.00 N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A Ciena $2.80 billion 1.59 $1.26 billion $1.49 20.99

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Tele-Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Electronic Tele-Communications and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Tele-Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 1 8 11 0 2.50

Ciena has a consensus target price of $33.26, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than Electronic Tele-Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Tele-Communications has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Tele-Communications and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Tele-Communications N/A N/A N/A Ciena 25.56% 8.56% 4.36%

Summary

Ciena beats Electronic Tele-Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Tele-Communications

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet. The company's digital voice information systems deliver network interoperability, as well as applications, including branding, time and temperature announcements, weather forecasts, automatic callback, changed number with call completion, repeat dialing, and wake-up/reminder services. It offers Digicept Emcee ELF3 and Digicept Emcee ELF that provide applications and services in a single platform for circuit and packet-switched networks; Audichron Z-10, a time-temperature-weather announcer; Audichron Z-10 MCA, a multi-channel announcer; digital announcement systems; and MAX Terminator, which offers disconnect detection to eliminate tied-up lines and annoying tones. The company also provides installation, repair, maintenance, and weather update services, as well as professional recording of announcements; and on-site training and technical support services. It serves regional bell operating companies, competitive local exchange carriers, independent telephone companies, long distance companies, wireless carriers, cable companies, utilities, telecommunications manufacturers, and other businesses and organizations. Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

