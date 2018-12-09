Elliot Coin (ELLI) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Elliot Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $398.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.02051084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00483811 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00018665 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00016731 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008800 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 16,866,786 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot.

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

