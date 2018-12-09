Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Emergent Biosolutions reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus set a $80.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 45,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $3,198,615.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,428,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,695,154.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,233,457.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,678 shares of company stock worth $11,030,898 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

