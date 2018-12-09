Empire State Realty Trust Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) declared a dividend on Friday, December 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Empire State Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $16.19 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

