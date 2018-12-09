Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Employers worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIG opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $228.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Employers had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

In other Employers news, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $124,872.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,411. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at $319,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,272 shares of company stock worth $467,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

