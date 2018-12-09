Enigma (ENG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $241,177.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00007424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC and ABCC. Enigma has a market cap of $20.17 million and $241,177.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.02052341 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007607 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000293 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000847 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00002009 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 184.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001288 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, AirSwap, Binance, Kyber Network, Liqui, OKEx, GOPAX, Huobi, ABCC, Hotbit, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

