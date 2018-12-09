Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 809,334 Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 809,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAH. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth $3,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,157,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 747,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 88.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 202,733 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 15.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken acquired 7,500 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $489,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 805,000 shares of company stock worth $8,788,615. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAH opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

