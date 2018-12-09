Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 8,353 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $153,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,164 shares of company stock valued at $524,899. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

