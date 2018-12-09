Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,921 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,744,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $60.31 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other news, insider Terry D. Bassham sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $662,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $506,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,288 in the last three months.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

