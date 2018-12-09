Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,689 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,955,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $228,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2,173.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $61.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

