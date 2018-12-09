EQT (EQT) Given a $24.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

EQT (NYSE:EQT) received a $24.00 price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.36% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

EQT opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $150,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 94,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,332. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EQT by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in EQT by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 74,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

