EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) COO Sells $40,120.00 in Stock

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) COO Diana M. Charletta sold 2,000 shares of EQT GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $40,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQGP stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EQT GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $30.73.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT GP Holdings LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EQT GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EQT GP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut EQT GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in EQT GP by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,776,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT GP by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EQT GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,986,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,794,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EQT GP by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT GP Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

