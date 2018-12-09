Equinor ASA (EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $23.00. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 2124872 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,621.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

