Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.12 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCK. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

