Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $126,838.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Graviex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.02677352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00133832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00179427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.09624074 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, CoinBene and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.