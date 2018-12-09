Eternity Market Cap Hits $19,141.00 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Eternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Eternity has a market capitalization of $19,141.00 and $51.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eternity has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00002185 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 4,866,474 coins. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

