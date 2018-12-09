Ethos 1-Day Volume Tops $130,075.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00002638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Binance. Ethos has a market cap of $8.12 million and $130,075.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.02726290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00134232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00179099 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.13 or 0.09930261 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,582,525 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, AirSwap, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Binance, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.