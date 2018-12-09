E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.61

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 196358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brent Simonich acquired 1,943 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $100,064.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,995. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.27 per share, with a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

