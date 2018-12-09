Everbridge Inc (EVBG) SVP Sells $166,170.00 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Thursday, November 1st, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $150,570.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,806,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,008,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 411,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,495,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/everbridge-inc-evbg-svp-sells-166170-00-in-stock.html.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.