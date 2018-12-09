Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $518,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $928,473,000. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $697,104,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,017,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,735,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 3,632.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,417,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSJ stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

